Cumberland Valley School District educating students, faculty, and staff on suicide warning signs

The suicide rate among 10-19-year-olds grew by 63% over a ten year period in Pennsylvania, according to national data.

YORK, Pa. — Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children and teenagers in Pennsylvania, according to school officials.

“So, we have placed some attention to that, and tried and connect students with the necessary help," said Doris Hagemann, the Director of Professional and Student Services at Cumberland Valley School District.

Cumberland Valley School District has implemented a program called, “Signs of suicide."

It’s designed for staff and students starting from grade 6 through 12.

“What it does is it seeks to promote help seeking behaviors to recognize warning signs, risk factors, and then what to do with that information and who to reach out to," said Hagemann.

Some of the warning signs include changes in behavior, in hygiene, a dissociation with activities, and disconnection with school.

Students started the program in December and after the session, school officials met with about 80 to 100 students from each building, who indicated they wanted to talk to somebody.

"They noted that they have observed students seeming to open up to more adults just in general conversations, so that’s a very positive byproduct of the training, and we’re hoping that that continues," said Hagemann.

School officials say programs like this are vital in helping students achieve their full potential in school.

“There’s nothing more important to us than students being safe, and feeling mentally well, feeling healthy, because then you can access learning better," said Hagemann.

