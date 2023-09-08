United Way’s Day of Caring kicks off with Stuff the Bus event

Four buses in Perry, Dauphin and Cumberland Counties will collect school and health supplies for kindergartners.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The United Way of the Capital Region Day of Caring kicks off with a Stuff the Bus event.

“This is what makes this Stuff the Bus program so unique,” said Raelynn Cox, vice president of communication for United Way’s Capital Region. “It not only helps get kids started, but it ensures that they have supplies for the entire school year.”

Supplies will go to school districts participating in the Ready for School, Ready to Succeed initiative that helps prepare children for kindergarten. Around 1,075 volunteers will participate in 79 projects at 51 nonprofit agencies in Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry Counties.

“This is part of our overall effort to improve school readiness for kindergartners and make sure that they’re reading proficiently by third grade,” said Cox.

Cox adds that this event helps alleviate the financial burden on families and brings peace of mind to teachers who need the tools to help teach children. Once the supplies are distributed, they should last the student the whole year.

“What we find is that after the school year gets started, it’s easy to run out of supplies… many schools and many families don’t have those resources,” said Cox. "We want to make sure they get through an entire school year with success."