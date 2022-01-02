Students gift stuffed animals from Hershey Bear's "Teddy Bear Toss"

Milton Hershey School was one of the many local organizations to receive the bears.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Students at one local school received an unexpected surprise from the Hershey Bears on Tuesday.

Every year, the hockey team holds its "Teddy Bear Toss," and after a historic 52,000 teddy bear mark, the Milton Hershey School was one of the many local organizations to receive the stuffed animals.

Third and fourth graders in the school's student government association each received a teddy bear.

School leaders said each student was given a teddy bear because of their leadership.

"They chose us to give it to us and they chose us for it and I really like this one and I'm really grateful for it," said the Student Government Association's Nylan Lucien.