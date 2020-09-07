State Fire Commissioner opens $50 million grant program to support first responders affected by COVID-19

“Fire, rescue, and EMS companies throughout the state have struggled since the state began taking action to curtail the spread of COVID-19...”

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego announced today that the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) opened registration on July 6 for state grants aimed at providing direct financial relief to fire, rescue, and emergency medical service (EMS) companies negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“Fire, rescue, and EMS companies throughout the state have struggled since the state began taking action to curtail the spread of COVID-19,” said Trego. “Increased operational tempo and an inability to raise funds through community events have hit these organizations hard. The financial lifeline these grants provide will help hundreds of companies keep their lights on.”

Of the $50 million in funding set aside for this new program, $44 million will be made available to fire and rescue companies and the remaining $6 million will go to EMS companies. Grant funding must be used for operational and equipment expenses.

Additional guidance, including detailed registration instructions, are available online at OSFC’s website . The registration period for this grant program ends August 7, 2020, at 4:00 P.M.