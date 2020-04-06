"Solidarity with Black Lives Matter" rally held in Carlisle

Protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in custody of Minnesota police continue into a second week across the country.

The “Solidarity with Black Lives Matter” rally was held June 3 on Dickinson College’s campus. The event had been scheduled to happen in Carlisle’s main square but was moved because of higher attendance than expected.

In protest of the nine minutes a police officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, the hundreds at the rally lay flat on the grass, hands crossed behind their backs, for nine minutes.

The silence of those nine minutes also symbolized protest against systemic racism and police brutality in the criminal justice system, according to the event’s Facebook page.

However, as one protester pointed out, silence isn’t enough.

“Remaining silent isn`t going to do anything, if we continue that pattern,” said Carlisle resident Adynn Kibler. “I mean, so many people here have known that racism has been an issue but it’s finally a time when we can come together and actually step forward and do something about it.”

The event was organized by community members with a set schedule of speakers, including local high school students, university professors and Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott.

“We`re here with you,” organizer Cytha Guynes said, addressing communities of color. “We’re willing to do the work that it’s going to take to break down the systemic injustice that black and brown people are facing disproportionately.”

The spark for the protest may have happened in Minnesota, but protesters in Carlisle wanted to hear ideas for local solutions.

“In the past couple years we’ve passed a human rights commission at the borough and I would like to see that gain more support, and for continued criminal justice reform, like Mayor Scott opened with today,” said Carlisle resident Molly Wilkinson.

The event remained peaceful.

Speakers invoked the example of Martin Luther King, Jr., who gave his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963 to promote peaceful protest.