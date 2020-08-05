Snack Town Brewfest and Hanover Dutch Festival postponed to Fall 2020

The postponement is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current social distancing guidelines in place.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to postpone its annual summer events, including Snack Town Brewfest and the Hanover Dutch Festival, to the fall.

The new date for Snack Town Brewfest is Saturday, September 19, 2020. The event will start with a VIP hour from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by general admission from 1 to 5 p.m.

No matter the date, Snack Town Brewfest is day guaranteed to be full of cold beer, salty snacks, and great entertainment. The event is sponsored by Utz Quality Foods and Snyder’s of Hanover.

Those who purchased tickets for the June event can use those same tickets for the September event. Ticketholders who would like a refund should contact Eventbrite via the confirmation email received on the date of purchase.

For more information on Snack Town Brewfest, please visit snacktownbrewfest.com or on social media, @snacktownbrewfest.

The new date for the Hanover Dutch Festival is Saturday, September 26, 2020. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delicious foods, handmade crafts, classic cars, and great music – combined, these traditions have drawn thousands of people to downtown Hanover for nearly four decades for the Hanover Dutch Festival.

For more information on the Hanover Dutch Festival, visit hanoverchamber.com/hanover-dutch-festival or on social media, @hanoverdutchfestival.

Vendors looking for a refund should contact Haley Briggs at hbriggs@hanoverchamber.com.

The mission of the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce is to deliver value to members and advance the interests of the business community. For more information, visit www.hanoverchamber.com.