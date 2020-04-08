Silver Spring Township's Hempt Tract approved for development

After a year of negotiations, a Cumberland County development project was given the green light.

The Silver Spring Township Board of Supervisors approved a proposal to develop the Hempt Tract, a 450-acre property that has been the subject of a controversial development plan.

The owners of the property, HSS Investors, filed a lawsuit last year arguing the land was incorrectly zoned for agriculture, despite being surrounded by land zoned for residential, industrial and commercial uses. The original proposal would have rezoned most of the property for commercial use.

The approved plan is a compromise between HSS Investors and township officials. It includes 211 acres for a business park, 102 acres for residential development and an additional 24 acres of commercial development.

The plan also includes $100,000 for road improvements to prevent traffic issues and preservation, of the tract's main farmhouse.

At a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3, nearly all residents speaking opposed the development.

"With COVID, all of these businesses are going to a telework model. They’re not going to be investing in a business park," said Silver Spring Township resident Angela Perta.

"Do we really want an 80-foot warehouse or 80-foot warehouses in our township?" asked Ginny Boynton, also of Silver Spring Township.

One person spoke in favor of bringing more business and tax revenue to the area.

"I certainly support what we’re seeing shown and looking forward to working with the township to bring development to the township," said Jamie Keener of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation.

Township supervisors universally expressed sorrow that they would lose more open space and allow more truck traffic into the area, but that the compromise was a better option than going to court against HSS Investors.

"This is a really painful decision that we’re up against here," said Township Supervisor Nancy Konhaus Griffin. "Never did I dream I’d be forced to make this kind of decision with this many far-reaching consequences."

"It does not make me happy, but we have lost a lot of our rural integrity," said Township Supervisor David Lenker.