Crossing guards needed in Lancaster ahead of school year

As the school year approaches, the City of Lancaster Bureau of Police is looking to staff intersections near schools with crossing guards.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — As the school year approaches, the City of Lancaster Bureau of Police is hoping to staff intersections near schools with crossing guards.

Sergeant Michael Gerace is head of Patrol Services, and he says they’re desperately in need of crossing guards before school is back in session.

“Last year we were light; we had some vacancies,” said Sgt. Gerace. “We are currently down 11 school crossing guards this year.”

The need for school crossing guards is especially important near North Reservoir Street. Wickersham Elementary School will be opening up for the 2023-2024 school year and welcoming thousands of students to the new building. Gerace says for that school alone, they need about five school crossing guards to staff the intersections around it.

The purpose of a school crossing guard is to keep the thousands of children who walk to school safe. This could be helping cross the street, helping drivers practice safe driving in school zones or making sure the child gets to school and home safely.

“We do know that we’ve had several school crossing guards that have prevented accidents; they have prevented the distracted driver or that driver that’s in a hurry to get from point A to point B and done their utmost to protect the children as best they can while keeping themselves safe,” said Sgt. Gerace.

According to Fienman Defense, school zone speed limits are always 15 mph. In an active school zone, you can be convicted of speeding if you go as little as 1 mph over the speed limit. If you are convicted of driving 16 mph or more in a school zone, you will receive 3 points. You will also have to pay fines/costs.