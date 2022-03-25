Shippensburg fashion show highlights free work attire available to students

The fashion show highlighted donated items that are up for grabs in the university's dress closet program, which is a free on-campus clothing shop.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — A university fashion show on Thursday in Cumberland County showcased free clothes for students to impress future employers.

The Shippensburg University career center held its very first "Sailing into Success" fashion show on March 24, in hopes of getting students ready for their post-graduation careers.

The show highlighted donated items that are up for grabs in the school's dress closet program, which is a free on-campus clothing shop.

The program helps provide professional attire to their students who need it.

Organizers said the fashion show was a creative way to raise awareness about the program.

"Not everyone has the resources to be able to ask people what professional dress looks to them, or what it means to them or have access to get it, because it can be really expensive," said Shippensburg Senior Tyn Ruth.

Clothes available at the university's dress closet were all donated through faculty, staff, alumni, and local community members.

"It's important to have a fashion show simply because it brings awareness to the career center and the closet, because a lot of students know about the career center but they don't know about the resources the career center has to offer," said Shippensburg Senior Deja Jackson.