A closer look at Shapiro's 2023 budget for public, rural libraries

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — In honor of National Library Week, FOX43 is taking a closer look at Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2023 proposed budget and what impact it would have on libraries across the commonwealth.

Along with funding and program improvements for public libraries, small rural libraries will also get a portion for building repairs and program enhancement.

The proposed 2023 budget has a section for providing resources for small rural libraries. According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, there are 48 rural counties and 19 urban counties in Pennsylvania. In 2020, nearly 3.4 million residents, or 26% of the state's 13 million residents, called these rural counties home.

The proposed budget would invest $4.2 million into a Public Library Facilities Improvement Fund that small rural libraries can tap into for minor facilities repairs and improvement. Shapiro said the grant program will also help the library meet all the needs of the community.

In the 2023 budget, documents say the goal is to support, develop and provide services for learning advancement. Library services that would be improved through the proposed budget are:

Public Library Subsidy

Nearly two-thirds of the Public Library Subsidy goes directly to libraries and library systems. The other third is split between state resource centers, district library centers and supporting county coordination efforts.

Library access

An interlibrary delivery service makes it affordable for state-supported libraries to participate in a statewide delivery service that moves library materials across the state in a timely and cost-effective way and encourages sharing of materials.

Library services for the visually impaired and disabled

In partnership with the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, recorded and Braille materials are available by direct mail or download for residents of all ages who cannot use a traditional book, magazine or newspaper.

State Library

This appropriation supports the services and operations of the Office of Commonwealth Libraries and is the primary source of funding for the State Library of Pennsylvania, located in Harrisburg.