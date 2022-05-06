Senior pageant honors woman reaching an age of elegance

Delma Rivera-Lytle from Seven Valleys won and will compete in the National Miss Senior America Pageant on Sept. 9.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Ms. PA Senior America Pageant honored women who have reached the age of elegance and best exemplify dignity, maturity, and inner beauty on Sunday.

Held at the Red Lion Hotel in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, eight contestants from across the state showed off their talents, philosophies on life, and evening gowns.

Organizers said the pageant was a brand new experience for many of its contestants.

"A lot of these women have never been on stage before," pageant administrator Peggy Keller said. "They've maybe not performed by themselves. They have not been in a gown and had to walk in a gown. We asked them to do a philosophy of life, so they get to express and have an audience that's gonna listen to what's important to them."

Delma Rivera-Lytle from Seven Valleys won the pageant and will compete in the National Miss Senior America Pageant on Sept. 9.

Debi Vreeland from Harrisburg was first runner up.

Other contestants included:

Shirley Riegel-Ferreri, Oley

Lucille DiGiamberardino, Reading

Beverley Koribanic, Monroeville

Pat Mainhart, Carlisle

Faye Parker, Sinking Spring

Pamela Officer, Philadelphia