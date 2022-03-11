Ukrainian-American folk band finds new meaning to music amid Russian attack

Washington D.C.-based band 'Scythian' took the stage at XL Live in Harrisburg Friday night.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — From the streets of Washington D.C. to stages all across the nation, brothers Danylo and Alexander Fedoryka have had a fun past 18 years.

“We tour the country and go to Ireland, so it’s been an adventure,” said Danylo.

Their band ‘Scythian’ took center stage at XL Live in Harrisburg Friday night. The two describe their bluegrass music as having Irish-Celtic roots.

The brothers, who are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, also regularly play songs that shine a light on their heritage.

“We feel very connected to that country because all our lives we were always very culturally connected in a sense of ‘Oh that was our homeland,’” said Alexander.

“Even [the name] Scythian...They were in the Ukraine region [known as] ancient nomads, so even the name of our band comes from our Ukrainian heritage,” explained Danylo.

Now, amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, the two are feeling an even deeper connection to their ancestry.

“I didn’t know how Ukrainian I was until I woke up in the morning and had like ten texts from friends saying ‘Praying for Ukraine’ and I was like ‘Wait, no,’ and it’s almost like the bottom of my soul dropped,” said Danylo.

The situation overseas is giving new meaning to their mission of celebrating Ukrainian culture through song.

“This year our sets have taken on even a bigger importance in our lives, so we can share that culture with people, and that’s simply what we’re trying to do in our little way as musicians,” said Alexander.

The brothers have also started a relief fund with proceeds going straight to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

They’re hoping they can do their part to help their homeland.

“People say ‘How can you be fiddling while the world burns?’” said Danylo. “But I think at times like this, it’s doubly important to do the things that are true, human, good beautiful. Otherwise the darkness wins.”

You can learn more about how to donate to the fund on the band’s Facebook page here.