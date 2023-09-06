Save Our Square: Manheim business owners oppose borough's proposed Market Square Improvement Project

According to the borough manager, the goal of the $2.4 million project is to make the historic square more pedestrian-friendly.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Petitions and flyers are circulating in a Lancaster County borough.

It's all in opposition of a proposed project that would drastically reconfigure Manheim's historic Market Square.

Manheim Borough is proposing a $2.4 million project that officials say would make the square more accessible for pedestrians.

“Right now, the only way to cross the square is at the two ends of the square and they’re 100-foot-long crosswalks," said James Fisher, the borough's manager.

That means anyone crossing the street from the center essentially has to jaywalk.

To fix that issue, the borough wants to install a crosswalk in the middle, near the gazebo that sits in the center island.

In order to do that, and abide by PennDOT rules, the center island would need to be widened, and the pull-in parking spots by the island would need to become parallel parking spots instead.

Reverse-angled parking spots would then be placed on the outside, where the businesses are. This would force drivers to have to back into each spot.

“Backing into traffic versus backing into a parking space, either way, you have to back up," said Fisher. "We feel that backing into a parking space is just safer than backing into traffic.”

The proposed design is not sitting well with many of the business owners in the Square.

“Some people think ‘Oh you should just learn how to back in’ but you can’t necessarily teach an old dog new tricks," said Mindy Dunn, co-owner of Special Effects Hair Salon on Market Square.

“In many respects it’s a yin and a yang, in both cases, you have to watch what you’re doing but when you pull in, it’s a quick maneuver, the traffic behind you can get on by," added Eric Phillips, a CPA whose office is located on Market Square.

Phillips is also the town's former mayor.

He’s started the “Save Our Square” committee and has been circling a petition in opposition of the Market Square project.

“Who’s going to speak against safety?" said Phillips. "We are all for safety on the square. My point is there hasn’t been a rash of trouble in this area. You do have to watch before you cross the street.”

Dunn says she's nervous about the impact the reconfiguration would have on emergency vehicles trying to get through the square if the roads are narrowed.

“Now there’s nowhere for someone to pull off and ambulances and fire trucks aren’t going to be able to get by," she said. "They’re going to get stuck sitting in traffic until you get past.”

The borough's proposed plan would also take away a sizeable chunk of parking.

“The current proposal would eliminate 25% of the parking," said Fisher. "Generally speaking, the area in the square is never full.”

Phillips disagrees and says there are times when every spot is needed.

“Football Fridays, people come to A & M [Pizza] to eat before the game, there’s a lot more thoroughfare here on the weekends," he explained. "We have funerals at Trinity Church so the square gets parked up for funerals and weddings.”

Originally, the proposed plan called for the removal of the turning lanes on Market Square, but Fisher said Wednesday they will most likely stay.

He says based on PennDOT review, the U-Turn movement would likely change to being incorporated into the left turn lanes and signal timing rather than having the separate U-turn areas that currently exist.

"The U-turn movements should be able to be retained, just in a different way," Fisher explained.

There are also concerns about losing the Red Rose Transit bus stop on Market Square.

Fisher says retaining that specific stop and possible alternatives are currently being reviewed with Red Rose Transit Authority in conjunction with the possible changes they are already considering to this and all of their other routes.

Fisher notes the current plan isn't necessarily the final one.

“[Council] could proceed with the plan as is, there’s a couple options with modifications that could be done, or they could pretty much scrap the whole thing," he said.

Another public meeting is set for Tuesday, September 12, where that decision will be made.

Community members are invited to come and make their voices heard.

“Petition signatures are great but faces in the room matter," said Phillips.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at the Farm Show building, located at 502 Adele Avenue in Manheim.