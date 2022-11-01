Pa. Farm Show's "Sale of Champions" funds the next generation of farmers

The 2022 Sale of Champions kicked off at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11. A portion of the sales went to scholarships to help support future farmers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show's annual Sale of Champions event returned to Harrisburg on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

During the junior market livestock sale, local youth auctioned off the animals they raised, including hogs, steers, lambs, rabbits and goats. Animals were sold well above their market price as part of the event, with a percentage of each sale going towards the Farm Show Scholarship Foundation.

That foundation uses the money, along with donations, to provide scholarships for agriculture students.

In 2020 and 2021, the Sale of Champions raised more than $140,000 in scholarship funding. Officials say the event will always be about supporting the younger generation.

"If they want to be farmers when they get older, they have to learn the process of how to raise them, make them pretty, and show them," said Buyer Riley Shetron. "I used to do this when I was little and you know, they have the scholarship funds now, and it's really important to support them."

The pandemic scaled back the noise and excitement of the event last year without the usual crowd that packs the sale arena. However, the lack of cheers didn't stop the generous buyers from enthusiastically supporting the young sellers.