Harrisburg camp lets inner-city youth saddle up

Week-long camp gives inner city kids an experience a lifetime that includes riding and learning about horses.

EAST HANOVER, Pa. — Saddle Up Harrisburg 2023, taking place this week at Prairie Fire Farms in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County, aims to give inner-city kids a unique opportunity to ride and learn about horses.

"We want [the kids] to learn as much as possible, experience as much as possible," said Saddle Up Harrisburg Camp Co-Director Wileen Amy-Scott. "Get [them] a passion and love for horses. Presenting kids with more opportunities is never a bad thing."

According to the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), black riders make up less than 1% of the USEF. Saddle Up Harrisburg hopes to change that by inspiring the next generation of youth.

"Initially we want them to have that spark and interest, but overall our long-term goal is to see the number of riders increase that [come] from minority, marginalized and disenfranchised groups," said Amy-Scott. "We’re hoping that number goes up and we’re hoping and working towards that happening."

For kids attending the camp, the idea of horseback riding is starting to catch on.

"[It was] my first time riding a horse, when I got on the horse afterward it wasn’t really as scary," said Zaccai Sinclair, one of the camp's participants. "I’ve never been to a camp before and it’s just really fun."

The camp’s organizers and trainers say it’s a priceless moment seeing the kids and horses interact for the first time.

"The moment they're on a horse, they’re a different kid," said Amy-Scott. "They’re all smiles, they’re wanting to learn as much as possible. The innocence is there, the excitement is there and those two fuse together is what we love to see."

"There’s nothing like it at all to see the kids so excited," said Caydence-Mae Selvey, an assistant instructor at the camp. "Some were pretty nervous and scared, but [on] day two they warmed right up and they're friends [with the horses], it’s fantastic."

After this week, it appears Saddle Up Harrisburg has at least inspired a few more future riders.

"I just don’t want to leave," said Sinclair. "This is something I am going to remember for a very long time."