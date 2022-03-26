Downtown building demolished to make way for park in Mechanicsburg

It's a project that is fulfilling a 200-year-old promise to the borough's residents.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — History was made Saturday morning in downtown Mechanicsburg.

“It’s been a promise made to the people of Mechanicsburg a full 200 years ago and now it’s being done, finally,” said Jayne Drake, executive director of RENAISSANCE Mechanicsburg.

A building at the corner of Main and Market was torn down in front of dozens of onlookers, clearing the way for a community park.

“[The residents’] enthusiasm for this project is gratifying to say the least,” said Drake. “They’re here because they want to see history being made and today we’re making history.”

Drake says it’s something the original landowner always wanted.

“He wanted 1 West Main Street always and forever to be a place of relaxation and recreation for the townspeople of Mechanicsburg, but for some reason that never happened,” said Drake.

Two centuries later, his dream is becoming a reality.

“It’s going to be a really great way to create a sense of place downtown where people can gather and celebrate and where we can come together as a community,” said Kyle Miller, president of Mechanicsburg Borough Council.

The Center Square Park is just the first phase of a multi-million dollar revitalization of the borough’s downtown.

“It’s going to definitely help downtown, bring walkability and foot traffic downtown and make it a place people want to be,” said Miller.

Drake says no taxpayer money is being used to complete the project.

“It’s all contributions, private donations, grant funding, that kind of thing,” she said. “It’s a true community project, it’s so gratifying.”

Center Square Park will take about a year to complete.

You can learn more about the project on the official RENAISSANCE Mechanicsburg website.