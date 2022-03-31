Remembrance walk, ceremony steps off for fallen Lebanon police officer

A remembrance walk and ceremony will take place in Lebanon for fallen lieutenant officer William Lebo.

Lt. Lebo died March 31, 2022, while responding to a domestic dispute. Two other officers were shot and injured.

Today, past and present Lebanon police officers will walk the route Lt. Lebo used to walk to go to work.

Officers will meet at Southwest Park at 8 a.m. and walk the route above. Members of the community are invited to stand solemnly as the procession goes by.

The remembrance walk will end at City Hall located, on Cumberland Street. Mayor Sherry Capello will then present a wreath to members of the county sheriff and probation departments who assisted Lt. Lebo during the domestic dispute,