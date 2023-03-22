Remembering bravery and sacrifice: 2 fallen York firefighters memorialized

Today marks five years since the passing of York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

The two firefighters died in a building collapse after checking for hot spots in an aftermath fire at the Weaver Point Lofts Apartment building in York.

“As we get closer to these days the guys that worked with them…it gets somber,” said Chief William Sleeger of York City Fire Department.

Chief Sleeger said he was at the site moments after the building collapsed. Among two others that suffered non-life-threatening injuries, 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony were transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A memorial garden now sits where the firefighters fulfilled their last duty. The park was erected in 2021 in partnership with York XL and the York City Fire Department. Chief Sleeger said it is York City Fire Departments' very first memorial.

“We have lost 13 members in the line of duty, and it’s nice that you can visually see where a person made the sacrifice for this city for this community, so it’s nice to have that,” said Chief Sleeger.