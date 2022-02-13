Central Pa. recovery and veteran's center holds sober Super Bowl party

This was the first Super Bowl watch party held at the York location, since opened last April.

YORK, Pa. — A night of celebrating the super bowl for veterans and those in recovery from addiction

"Just for Today" recovery and veterans support services held a Super Bowl watch party at their center in York on Feb. 13.

The York center opened last April, so this was the first Super Bowl watch party held at the East Market Street location.

Organization officials say these types of events are important for those that attend.

"It's an opportunity to come out, have some fun, sober clean fun that is,” said Recovery Specialist Justin Cravener. “It's just a place to be together so we never have to be alone again."

There was also a party at the JFT center in Lemoyne, Cumberland County.

JFT holds events every month to welcome people, whether they are new to the program or attend regularly.

The center at Market Street in Lemoyne is also holding a game night on Feb. 26 from 8 to 11 p.m.