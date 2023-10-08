Community effort to rebuild Broad Street Market continues

PSECU, the largest credit union in the state, presented a $10,000 check to the Broad Street Market and the City of Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Since a tragic fire devastated part of Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market on July 10, it’s been a statewide effort to rebuild.

"Right after the fire people were lining up at the door, calling, emailing, wondering how they can help," said Tanis Monroy, executive director of the Broad Street Market.

On Thursday, PSECU, the largest credit union in Pennsylvania, made a contribution in the form of a $10,000 check.

"You heard the story about what it means to the people there [at PSECU] and their history and it's just a microcosm of what the Broad Street Market means to so many people in and around Harrisburg," said Matt Maisel, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg.

That money, along with other donations, will go towards construction and operation of a temporary structure which the city is putting in the grass lot at Third and Verbeke Streets, right across from the market’s stone building.

“I think it will be great because it’s going to get more vendors here all at once and that’s going to bring a lot of people back," said Melissa Barrick, owner of Veg Out, one of the vendors impacted by the fire. "It’s going to feel more normal.”

17 vendors including Barrick have committed to moving into the temporary market, which will be used for at least two years while the burnt-out brick building is renovated.

Barrick was one of only two stands set up in the courtyard through Thursday’s rain.

She’s used to being able to leave some of her produce at her stand in between shifts, but that’s changed these last few weeks.

“Now we bring everything so that’s kind of a bit of a hassle and rainy days stink because we’re trying to keep things comfortable for people to be here," said Barrick.

The city had originally said the temporary market would be up and running this month but now that’s been pushed back to September.

“Just a lot of behind the scenes, ordering, making sure we have all the pieces together as well as making sure we had the vendor feedback as far as what they need for equipment, space, size," said Monroy.