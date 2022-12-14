Mixed reactions to upcoming winter weather

Truck drivers and snow removal services react to the snowstorm expected to hit northeastern Pennsylvania.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday's incoming snowstorm is nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year according to truck driver David Bogart of Milton.

"I heard there was going to be restrictions we got word from our company and I've been seeing them on he signs in stuff, said Bogart. "We just have to take it hour by hour and see what happens."

Bogart has one more stop to make Thursday before he can head home.

Penndot's restrictions will affect parts of Interstate 81, all of Interstate 84, Interstate 380, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike from Allentown all the way north to Clarks Summit.

"Really for one reason you don't need a lot of unnecessary traffic if you are not hauling something it's probably not necessary to go out and risk damage to your vehicle of hurting somebody else or yourself," said Samuel Tidwell, owner-operator of Nextier Completion Solutions.

While truck drivers are slowing down because of the snow, others like snow removal are just getting started.

"Tomorrow and Friday is going to be a big test for us with the first real storm of the season," said Robert Bistran, owner Bistran's Outdoor Services. Bistran and his team has been gearing up for the start of winter snow season for months.

"There's a lot of time and effort into it not only to trucks and equipment but the logistics and how we are going to take care of properties, who is going to go where and going to the properties beforehand and making sure everyone knows what has to be done," said Bistran.

Keeping an eye on the forecast Bistran says is one of the most important things, not only to know how much snow is coming but also for the safety of his employees.

"One of the biggest things we do is watch the weather," said Bistran. "So that way we can make sure everyone has the proper clothing and equipment so passersby and vehicles can see everyone so nobody gets hurt."