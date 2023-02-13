Dog set to be killed by Humane Society of Harrisburg Area taken from shelter by volunteer

It's not known where Pursuit, the American bulldog mix that was set to be euthanized Monday, is currently.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Let Pursuit live.

That was the message of protestors who stood outside the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area Monday morning.

The gathering was organized in response to the planned euthanasia of a four-year-old American bulldog mix named Pursuit.

In an email sent to volunteers at the shelter, the Humane Society wrote that Pursuit was going to be euthanized because of his unpredictable behavior and for several incidents Pursuit was allegedly involved in.

No details about specific incidents were provided.

“I’ve heard behavioral assessments were done but no proof has been shared of results or whether they actually occurred," said Jennifer Doyle, a former volunteer at the Humane Society who joined the protest Monday morning.

While Doyle and other protestors were outside the shelter Monday morning, a volunteer went into the Humane Society, got Pursuit, and drove him away in a car, after talking to police who were on scene.

Swatara Township Police confirmed to FOX43 the person who took Pursuit was a volunteer of the shelter.

“From what I saw, I don’t know anything more than he was placed in a car, cops were interviewing the person in the car and he drove off alive," said Tina DePalma.

But at this point, it’s not known where Pursuit was taken or if that volunteer was actually given permission to take the dog.

Swatara Township police confirmed the Humane Society filed a theft report, although no formal charges were filed in the Dauphin County court system as of Monday afternoon.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area was closed to the public Monday and people who came to adopt other dogs were turned away.

“They said I was violating private property and that I needed to leave and it was a police issue at this point," said Teresa Palm of York, who had stopped by the shelter to look at two other dogs.

On Sunday, the Humane Society posted a statement about Pursuit’s planned euthanasia on Facebook, saying in part,

“A team gathers and a discussion is had to determine if all safe options have been exhausted. When they have, then the hardest decision is made. If we believed Pursuit could have a good quality of life and live safely in the community, this decision would not be made.”

We want to address the article written by PennLive today. Unfortunately, behavioral euthanasias are decisions that all... Posted by Humane Society of Harrisburg Area on Saturday, February 11, 2023

FOX43 tried talking to someone at the Humane Society on Monday but no one answered the door.

Our calls and emails to the Humane Society also went unanswered.

Over the weekend, the Humane Society said it had received threatening calls and emails over the situation.

Former volunteers describe the culture and leadership at the shelter as toxic and being oriented on control.

“Volunteers don’t really matter, the staffing doesn’t matter, everyone just has to abide by the rules and no one can have an opinion," said Lisa Willing.

“This shelter is a foundation of the community and I think it’s time transparency is demanded," added Doyle.

They also say dogs suffer from poor kennel conditions.

A June 2022 inspection report from the Department of Agriculture shows the Harrisburg Humane Society was in compliance with all regulations at that time.

As for the alleged theft of Pursuit, Swatara Township police say it is an active investigation.