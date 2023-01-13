Unique program helps students with special needs transition from classroom to workplace

The Lincoln Intermediate Unit has been working with WellSpan since 2015 through the Project SEARCH program.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Hunter Murray works at WellSpan’s Gettysburg hospital.

“I clean bathrooms, do trash runs, help other people if they need it," he said.

He started just a few months ago as an intern, through the Lincoln Intermediate Unit’s Project SEARCH program.

Now, he’s a full-time employee.

“He’s been doing phenomenal," said Ashley Sanders, a patient services supervisor at WellSpan Gettysburg. "We’ve been watching him grow and he’s doing a great job.”

The program gives students with special needs a chance to rotate through different jobs in the WellSpan network, providing real workplace experience that teaches them life skills.

“They learn how to be independent, how to take the bus to get to work, how to be on time, all those important skills that make them marketable in the workplace," said Michael Cogliano, president of WellSpan Gettysburg.

Those involved say it builds student confidence as well.

"No job is made up just for Project SEARCH," said Nicole Legore, the Project SEARCH instructor at Lincoln Intermediate Unite. "They’re able to do the jobs right along with their co-workers in their departments.”

The hospital benefits too.

“What’s nice is these students fill roles in some of our more difficult-to-fill positions," explained Cogliano. "Dietary, environmental services, engineering, they help us significantly in those areas where we’re definitely challenged.”

The goal? For every student to be as successful as Hunter.

“It’s like a team to me, just working with co-workers, their personalities and mine match," said Murray.

Lincoln Intermediate Unit is accepting student applications for next school year's Project SEARCH program. You can learn more on the LIU website.