Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties

The Nittany Lions take on the Utah Utes Monday night at 5 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County.

The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.

“This is actually the kickoff of our 90th year in business, what better way to kick it off than with the Rose Bowl!” said Matt Peterman, manager at the Primanti Bros. York Township location.

With crowds of PSU alumni and other local Nittany Lion fans flocking to the restaurant for Monday evening’s game, Peterman said they had plenty of extra staff scheduled in the front of house and kitchen.

“We’ve got plenty of wings ready, we’ve got a great wing special and I’ve got the best bartenders in York," he said.

It's an unusual year, with the “Granddaddy of Them All” happening on Jan. 2, thanks to New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday.

“It presents more challenges to us as far as getting staff in and having them available but it wasn’t a problem for us this year," said Peterman. "We’re ready to go and ready to rock.”