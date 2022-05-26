Portable hearing assistants donated to library in Camp Hill

People will be able to talk into a microphone and have that sound sent directly into their ears through their hearing aids.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A club in Cumberland County is helping individuals with hearing deficiencies.

The West Shore Sertoma Club donated two portable InfoLoop Assistive Learning Systems to the Fredericksen Library in Camp Hill on Thursday.

People will be able to talk into a microphone and have that sound sent directly into their ears through their hearing aids.

Club members say the machines will be very helpful to those with hearing deficiencies, especially since they cannot lip read because of mask wearing.

"The switch on their hearing aids connects to a telecoil, and they put that on and it connects to the machine and it makes it very clear for them to hear," said West Shore Sertoma club member Carol Pieper.

Any library patron in Cumberland County who uses hearing aids or wants to better accommodate hearing-impaired attendees at meetings will be able to borrow a Portable InfoLoop.