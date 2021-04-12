Perry County Christmas light show raises money for family of 3-year-old twins with cancer

Since The Kolak Christmas Light Show in Elliotsburg began in 2010, each year it's been raising money for a worthy cause.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County Christmas light show is raising money for the family of 3-year-old twins with an aggressive form of cancer.

Since The Kolak Christmas Light Show in Elliotsburg began in 2010, each year it's been raising money for a worthy cause.

This year, the Kolaks are raising money for the family of 3-year-old twins Ella and Eve Oakley.

Shortly after birth, the girls' mother Maryann Oakley says Eve almost lost her life after suffering from a twisted bowel. Despite the blockage being fixed in surgery, Eve suffered from septic shock and spent months in the hospital. Shortly after, both girls were diagnosed with cancer, and Eve was placed on life support.

The girls, who have now been in and out of the hospital most of their lives are facing another life-changing event in the coming weeks, according to Maryann Oakley. On Dec. 13, the girls will be placed under anesthesia, and the status of their current tumors will be examined.

And so, the Kolak family selected the Oakleys this year, giving 100 percent of the donations to the family.

"The light show has been an amazing gift for us," said Maryann Oakley. "We are so excited that they chose our family this year."

For more information on the Oakley family, click here.