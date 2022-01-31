Community organization puts together period kits for teens in Harrisburg schools

Harrisburg rotary club members filled bags with feminine hygiene products that will be distributed during Loop Ministries' after-school programs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Rotary Club of Harrisburg met at the Camp Curtin YMCA on Monday but instead of their typical luncheon, they put together period kits for students in need in the Harrisburg School District.

In collaboration with The Period Project, members filled bags with feminine hygiene products that Loop Ministries will then distribute during its after-school programs.

Officials with the rotary club say they're hoping to satisfy a largely unspoken need for many folks across Harrisburg.

"People are just so embarrassed to talk about it," said Rotary Club of Harrisburg Executive Director Adeline Alaniz Edwards. "In a perfect world, we wouldn't be embarrassed to talk about it. But until then, we have to really anticipate people's needs because it's likely that they're not just going to come out and say 'Hey, I can't afford my period supplies.'"