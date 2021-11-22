Pennsylvanian Globetrotter honors lost loved ones with hundreds of turkey donations

Harlem Globetrotter Chris "Handles" Franklin is turning grief into giving after losing his father, mother, and one of his best friends all in 2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After losing multiple loved ones in 2021, a Harlem Globetrotter from South Central Pennsylvania is honoring those who have passed by donating hundreds of turkeys to those in need.

Harlem Globetrotter Chris "Handles" Franklin lost his father, mother, and one of his best friends all in 2021.

To honor their memory, Franklin, his charity "The Handles Foundation", and Giant Foods are working together to give out 400 turkeys to families in need over a three-day stretch that kicked off on Saturday.

"This year we're giving away more turkeys then we've ever given away before, trying to help out families during the holidays" said Franklin. "We decided to turn grief into giving and helping other people."

On Saturday, Franklin gave out turkeys at Hall Manor, where he grew up in Harrisburg. On Sunday, Franklin gave out turkeys in Edgemont, Harrisburg where his foundation is based.