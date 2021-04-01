Pennsylvania to lose U.S. House Seat, according to Census data

The U.S. Census Bureau released the initial results of the 2020 Census on April 26, revealing that Pennsylvania has grown more slowly than the national average.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Census Bureau released the initial results of the 2020 Census on April 26, revealing that Pennsylvania has grown more slowly than the national state average.

Pennsylvania is still the nation’s fifth most populous state. The new Census data show since 2010 the state’s population grew 2.4 percent to 13,011,844 people.

Pennsylvania population experts were surprised with the growth Pennsylvania did see.

“Based on population estimates we were looking at a 1 to 1.4 percent increase over the decade. We had a 2.4 percent increase. That is great news,” Susan Copella, director of Penn State Harrisburg’s Pennsylvania State Data Center, wrote in an email.

Most of the country grew roughly three times faster, however, at an average rate of 7.4 percent.

The relatively slower growth will translate to Pennsylvania losing a congressional seat and an electoral vote.

Six other states lost one seat in Congress: California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New York and West Virginia.

Six states gained seats: Texas gained two seats, while Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana, and Oregon each gained one.

The Census helps direct $1.5 trillion in federal funding. Pennsylvania will also lose some funding as a percentage of that money.

“We use the data to decide how many teachers we need in our schools, how much funding we need for public housing programs, where to locate a business or health clinic, where to build new roads,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Seventy percent of Pennsylvanians filled out the Census on their own, 54.3 percent of whom filled it out online, according to Census officials. Many were spurred on by a cogent awareness campaign adjusted for the pandemic.

“We advertised on pizza boxes instead of during basketball games. Our partners joined us in reaching people at food banks and school cafeterias instead of promoting the Census at county fairs,” said Ron Jarmin, acting director of the Census Bureau.

The pandemic hit in March, days before Census workers were set to start knocking on the doors of the 30 percent who had not responded.

The Census suspended all field operations on March 18, 2020. Canvassing did not restart until May 7.

Results were by law due in December 2020, but had been held up for months because of those pandemic delays and changing deadlines from the Trump administration.

“What we found was that delaying some of our field operations, we were able to go out into the field and successfully collect the data in the areas that high COVID impact earlier in the COVID outbreak,” said Albert Fontenot, Jr., associate director for decennial census programs.