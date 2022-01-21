Local volunteers send donated supplies to Kentucky tornado victims

The Pennsylvania Lions Club is sending a tractor-trailer stuffed with donations south to Kentucky to help communities still reeling from last month's tornadoes.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than one month after tornadoes killed dozens of people and destroyed parts of western Kentucky, communities there are still reeling.

Hundreds of families are trying to pick up the pieces left behind and return to some semblance of normalcy.

”That city of Mayfield was absolutely decimated, there’s nothing left," said Cathy Baker, chair of the Pennsylvania Lions Club Multiple District Council of Governors.

On Friday afternoon, a 53-foot tractor trailer rolled through Harrisburg, on its way to bring hope to thousands of people in the Bluegrass State.

"We reach out when there’s a disaster like this, we all step forward and say ‘What can we do to help?’” said Baker.

The relief effort was coordinated by the Pennsylvania Lions Club. Leaders of the group say hundreds of volunteers helped to make it happen.

"I just can’t say how proud I am of how all the Lions in the state of Pennsylvania stepped up to this disaster," said Ed Baylor, assistant disaster relief coordinator of the Pennsylvania Lions Club.

Harrisburg was the second stop on the Club's donation tour. Some items were loaded up in Morgantown early Friday morning.

”When they opened the door my first thought was--I looked in there, I looked at what we have--and I thought 'We’re going to need a bigger truck!'" said Baker.

The trailer was loaded up at the Lions State Council office with generators, shovels, clothing, canned food, and more. All of the donated items are brand new, and all are now en route to the people who need them most.

"Red Cross may be the first on the scene but the Lions are the last to leave," said Baker.

For one of the Club's oldest members, the effort speaks volumes about those he works with.

"It just takes a lot of people and a lot of support to make something like this happen. It’s awesome," said Baylor.

For all of the Lions involved, they say it's the least they can do to help.

"We have a saying in Lions, ‘Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion,’ and I think us filling this truck today is proof of that," said Baker.

The Lions' truck was scheduled to make one last stop Friday in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, just north of Pittsburgh.

It will then head south to Kentucky.