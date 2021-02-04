Pennsylvania environmental leaders will soon activate "environmental justice hubs" as a step towards climate change

The City of Harrisburg and state environmental departments are holding an environmental symposium April 6th to educate the community and activate new incentives.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg and Pennsylvania environmental leaders in the Pennsylvania Commonwealth are making strides towards a greener, healthier earth.

On April 6, the City of Harrisburg, Harrisburg University, and other environmental departments on the state level will hold a virtual symposium to further the conversation of climate change and spark change.

Christopher Nafe, sustainability coordinator of the City of Harrisburg says him and his colleagues will make sure everyone has the chance to join in the fight towards change.

"We're making sure that plans that we're putting in place- the efforts that we engage in, are equally benefiting all the residents of the city and not just one population or one section," Nafe said.

The symposium will also include the activation of environmental hubs which will serve as centers across the commonwealth to educate those on our current climate but also provide an outlet to those who wish to express concerns in their communities.

"We wanted to make sure that the average person can really understand in layman's terms on how they can help improve our environment, said Rafiyqa Muhammad, Harrisburg Environmental Advisory Council board member, "how we can have a cleaner and healthier air, how we can live better, how we can feel better, play better, work better and live longer.

As leaders look towards change, Allison Acevedo, environmental justice director of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also notes we musn't forget past occurrences which is the reason for some environmental health problems in low socioeconomic areas.

"There were practices that created the possibility of adverse environmental impact because communities were designed to be near environmentally hazardous sites," said Acevedo.

Muhammad says the voice of state and city officials will not be enough and it will take everyone to make a change.