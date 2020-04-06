L&I holding unemployment compensation virtual town hall on Thursday

Participants will be able to ask questions live during the town hall. At the beginning of the event, the moderator will explain how to submit questions.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is hosting a live virtual town hall from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM this Thursday, June 4, 2020, to share information about Pennsylvania’s regular unemployment compensation (UC) and other new COVID-19-related benefits programs.

How to participate

A live stream for people with smart devices or computer access will be online at https://access.live/PAlabor. Those without internet access can listen by calling 1-833-380-0719, however, access is limited so we ask that they be reserved for individuals who need them.

Participants will be able to ask questions live during the town hall. At the beginning of the event, the moderator will explain how to submit questions. To protect participants’ personal confidential information, questions about individual claims cannot be answered during the town hall.

Pennsylvania recently implemented all of the new programs under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – for self-employed, gig workers, contractors, and others not normally eligible for UC.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) – additional 13 weeks of benefits to people who exhaust their regular UC.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) – extra $600 per week for anyone receiving unemployment benefits.

Unemployment Benefits Statistics

Since mid-March, more than $12.3 billion in benefits has been paid to claimants:

$6.9 billion from regular UC

$4.6 billion from FPUC

$783 million from PUA

$11 million from PEUC

UC Claim Statistics

Since March 15, 2.4 million total unemployment compensation claims have been filed:

2 million for regular UC

452,000 for PUA

Improving Customer Service

L&I UC staff has worked more than 100,000 overtime hours since March 15.

UC staffing levels have also increased since mid-March:



312 new staff hired, bringing the total number of UC staff to 1,491 358 additional state employees have been reassigned from other offices/agencies to assist in UC

208,000 calls have been answered by IBM Watson, an automated virtual phone assistant that answers many common UC questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

A recording of the UC public town hall from Thursday, May 28, is available here. Additional unemployment benefits information is available on L&I’s website, Facebook, or Twitter.