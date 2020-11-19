Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry donates stuffed toys to children

Hundreds of toy samples are accumulated each year after the department's toy safety inspection process.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced their donation of 700 stuffed toys to the Dauphin County Systems of Care and New Life for Girls gift drives this holiday season.

L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety (BOIS) must inspect all new stuffed toy samples for contents, choking hazards, and general safety in accordance with state law.

Toys that pass the inspection get a registration number which is on every stuffed toy sold in the state. This inspection process leads to the accumulation of hundreds of toy samples each year. In the past five years, L&I has donated almost 3,200 toys to holiday gift drives.

"With all the stuffed toys that come to our Harrisburg office for inspection, L&I staff consider ourselves to be part of Santa’s workshop,” said L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “Partnering with Dauphin County Systems of Care and New Life for Girls gives us a unique opportunity to provide children with the toys that pass inspection, giving the toys a good home and bringing joy to kids across Pennsylvania this holiday season.”

The Dauphin County Systems of Care is made up of organizations and individuals who come together to connect people with services, supports, and resources they need to educate, inform and enhance their lives. They are currently collecting donations for toys and household items such as blankets, pillows, disinfectant supplies, and clothing items for children through the age of 12. The donations will be given out in a Holiday Celebration Dump in a Trunk Parade.

The New Life of Girls is a nonprofit that was established in 1972 for women who were addicted, physically and emotionally abused, or incarcerated. It is a residential program for women and women with children in their care. During their annual Christmas gift collections, they partner with local churches and civic organizations to provide toys and necessities to women and their children in addition to former program members who may need help during the holidays.