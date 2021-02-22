Penn State THON 2021 raises more than $10.6 million

The Penn State THON marathon, which wrapped up Sunday, raised a total of $10,638,078.62 for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Usually thousands of volunteers gather at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, where they dance for 46 hours straight to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

This year participants danced at home to a live stream show.

The amount raised was less than last year’s, but still significant amid the pandemic.

“Every year it’s hope, it’s love, it’s more than dollars. But this year it’s also just a demonstration of commitment to this cause and to these this kids,” said Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy organization in the world.