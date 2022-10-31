Individuals with disabilities get new opportunities through Penn-Mar employment program

Career counselors say the goal of the program is match individuals with jobs they can thrive in and enjoy.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday was just another day on the job for Eric Eberly at True Value Hardware in Shrewsbury Township, York County.

He’s been stocking shelves at the store for over a decade.

“I was nervous at first but then I was excited to work with the people," said Eberly.

“He has been a joy to have," said Cheryl Bailey, secretary at True Value Hardware. "He stocks the shelves, helps us clean, helps with customers.”

Eric has an intellectual disability.

Penn-Mar Human Services helped him get the job at True Value through its Customized Employment program.

“It's sitting down with our guys and saying ‘What is your dream job?’ and then figuring out what skills they possess so we can get them as close to their dream job as we possibly can," said Ally Shipley, career counselor for Penn-Mar.

The program matches individuals with special needs to an employer who can help them carve out a career path.

“It's not just about getting them in the workforce, it's about having them thrive in the workforce," explained Shipley.

In a time when most employers are hurting for workers, those taking part say it’s a good way to help solve that problem.

“We can always use help, we’re not going to turn away help," said Bailey. "Everyone can get involved, no matter what your ability or disability is.”

You can find out more about Penn-Mar’s Customized Employment program here.