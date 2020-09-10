Pedal 4 Peace helps kids overcome hurdles on bikes and in life

A grassroots youth program is helping York youth improve their lives through bike riding.

YORK, Pa. — A grassroots youth program is helping York youth improve their lives through bike riding.

Pedal 4 Peace offers a free safe space to kids ages 8 to 19. The program aims to “break down the barriers of urban relations and help combat violence in urban communities,” according to its website.

Biking sessions run Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Salem Square Community Association (SSCA) building on W. King St.

The program also takes field trips to go kayaking, camping and competing in BMX events.

“Today I wasn’t even feeling myself, but I came here and I’m feeling good. I’m smiling, I’m happy now,” said 19-year-old Jeremias Miller. “It’s just a happy place for all of us. Especially when we get on our bikes and we just ride.

Members say the mentorship of the program has helped them overcome hurdles, both on a bike and in their lives.

“Honestly I probably wouldn’t be alive right now,” Jeremias said. “Honestly. I’d definitely be somewhere, someplace, I don’t know. But it wouldn’t be healthy at all.”

Founder Brandt Kingsley created Pedal 4 Peace in 2017 to help kids replace activities that could get them into trouble with positive experiences that motivate them to succeed.

“Some of these experiences are what come up in their minds when they’re about to maybe get in trouble or do something that they know they shouldn’t be doing,” Kingsley said. “You start thinking about, ‘Dang, do I really want to risk all the fun or the things that I’m doing or where I could go?’”

Kids in the program can earn a bike by first learning its mechanics. They must build one bike for someone else before getting the parts to build their own.

“That way we’re able to teach them to [build a] bike and then then it’s a pride thing too,” Kingsley said. “Like, ‘I built this to give away to somebody else and now we’re going to build a bike for myself.’”

Once on their own bikes, the kids practice tricks like ramp jumps and riding over a specially-made bike see-saw.

The key, they said, was lots of practice, plus one secret strategy.

“You gotta’ listen to some music,” said 14-year-old Qanyeh Rumph.

“Facts,” Jeremias agreed. “Music gets you hype.”

The program is funded by donations from local businesses and individuals.

Pedal 4 Peace is in the process of building a backyard BMX park, which they plan to use as a training space for the BMX team they’re planning to officially launch in the spring.