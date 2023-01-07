Paxtang Fire Company removed from fire calls after company's inaction following theft charge filed against chief

Matthew Lemmon is accused of theft after failing to complete work his company Lemmon HVAC-R, LLC, was paid for.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, the Paxtang Borough Council announced the removal of Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from fire calls following their inaction after the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office charged the fire chief with theft.

Due to the news of the Dauphin County District Attorney charging Paxtang Fire Company Chief Matthew Lemmon with a theft offense graded as a 3rd-degree felony, and the independent Paxtang Fire Company’s refusal to immediately suspend Chief Lemmon, the Paxtang Borough Council was forced to ask Swatara Township to remove the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from the Paxtang Borough fire call box cards.

Swatara Township has notified Paxtang Borough that it directed the removal of the Paxtang Fire Company from all Paxtang Borough and Swatara Township box cards.

Paxtang Borough Council did not make this recommendation lightly and it recognizes this will prevent the Paxtang Fire Company trucks and remaining active firefighters from providing mutual aid on fire calls in Paxtang Borough. However, public safety is paramount, and due to the inaction of the Paxtang Fire Company, the Paxtang Borough Council has no other recourse. The safety of the community continues to be the Borough's top priority. As Swatara Township Fire and Rescue has been our primary fire service since August 1, 2022, they will continue to provide Fire Protection services for Paxtang Borough residents and businesses with the support of other mutual aid partners.

Due to the legal nature of this matter, no further comment will be provided by Paxtang Borough at this time.

The Dauphin County DA filed the theft charge against Matthew Lemmon on Dec. 30, 2022.

According to the criminal affidavit, in Sept. 2020, Lemmon signed an agreement to have his company, Lemmon HVAC-R, LLC, do a project for a business located in Harrisburg.

The business paid Lemmon a total of $72,000.

The affidavit states that after getting paid, Lemmon bought $35,638.84 of equipment and had it delivered to the Harrisburg business but failed to complete any work.

According to the affidavit, the business tried to get in touch with Lemmon multiple times but he didn't respond.

The business is owed $36,361.16 for work never completed.