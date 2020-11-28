Pandemic changes how shopping looks this Black Friday

Like many holiday season traditions in 2020, Black Friday looked a lot different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Like many holiday season traditions in 2020, Black Friday looked a lot different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this year’s economic downturn caused by the pandemic, the National Retail Federation projected 2020 holiday season spending would increase between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion, a jump of 3.6 to 5.2 percent over last year.

Online sales were expected to outpace in-person shopping, with a projected increase of 20 to 30 percent, or $202.5 billion to $218.4 billion, up from $168.7 billion last year.

But the pandemic didn’t keep all shoppers at home. Black Friday saw lighter turnout than usual, but still drew crowds at many retail shops and malls.

At Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County, the parking lot was full by early evening.

“[The retailers] had a lighter morning, early opening, but it has definitely picked up,” said Monica Trego, general manager of the outlets.

Many retailers beefed up safety protocols, offering free masks and hand sanitizer.

Pennsylvania currently limits stores to 75 percent capacity, leading to long lines outside some stores at Tanger Outlets.

“This is actually the first line we've waited in, so hasn't been too bad. Hasn't been awful,” said Nicole Howell of Harrisburg as she waited to enter the Timberland store.

“It's overwhelming and exhausting and a lot of people,” said Alicia Luca of Cecil County, Maryland as she rested on a bench with her shopping bag.

Retailers and analysts report the pandemic has shifted shopper preferences toward home goods and sporting goods.

“Pottery Barn and West Elm are some favorites, certainly always the performance retailers, like Nike and Under Armour and North Face and Columbia,” Trego said.

Some customers said shopping in person was worth the extra effort this year.

“Just the experience,” Howell said.