Pennsylvania Lottery celebrates 50-year anniversary with $55,000 grant

The Mechanicsburg Place senior center received a generous grant from the Department of Aging that was funded by lottery proceeds.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Since the sale of its first ticket 50 years ago, the Pennsylvania Lottery has funded programs that support and benefit older Pennsylvanians.

On March 10, the Mechanicsburg Place senior center became the latest institution to benefit from lottery proceeds.

The senior center received a nearly $55,000 grant from Pennsylvania's Department of Aging that was funded by lottery proceeds.

The money will be used to pay for kitchen upgrades and new technology for the center's members.

Officials with the senior center said the new equipment will help bring the community together.

"Senior centers are more than just a place for older adults to socialize," said Karl Brummer, the president and CEO of Messiah Lifeways, the organization that runs Mechanicsburg Place. "They offer a centralized location to access resources and so much more. We recognize that we have a responsibility to reach beyond the walls of our residential communities and impact the lives of older adults who may not choose to live in one of the residential settings in one of our campuses."