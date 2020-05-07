Over holiday weekend, state park visitors avoided crowds but didn't always wear a mask

Pennsylvania State Park officials grappled over how to ensure visitors would comply with social distancing over the Fourth of July weekend.

ELVERSON, Pa. — If not for the pandemic, it would have been a perfect holiday weekend: the Fourth of July fell on a Saturday, and the weather was hot and sunny. However Pennsylvania State Park officials worried those factors would draw too many people together at state parks, risking COVID-19 transmission.

Visits to Pennsylvania State Parks are up this year, according to Bureau of State Parks figures. This May saw 5.8 million visits, compared to 4.2 million visits in May 2019.

The reason for the spike is likely related to people feeling cooped up in their homes during the pandemic, said Terry Brady, deputy press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Officials had predicted possibly crowded conditions in state parks over the weekend. They warned the public of a “real potential” for capacity-forced closures at several state parks, including French Creek State Park in Berks and Chester counties.

However staff at French Creek State Park’s public pool reported lower turnout than usual.

“In a normal year we would probably be at least double or triple the number that we’re at right now, but with COVID, everyone’s been a little hesitant, said Rachel Shigo, a head lifeguard and pool manager.

All state park pools and swimming beaches were prepared to close at 75 capacity. But in the end, no parks reported needing to close swimming areas due to overcrowding, Brady said.

Despite the lower-than-expected turnout for the Fourth of July weekend, officials still had to grapple over how to ensure visitors would comply with new regulations on mask wearing.

On July 1 the Pennsylvania Department of Health began mandating face masks be worn both inside public spaces and outside when it’s impossible to consistently stay six feet away from other people who are not members of the same household.

Park staff tried to ensure visitors would comply with the new regulations. They could encourage—but not force—people to wear their masks.

“Some people are really responsible and they want to wear them, but some people are just like, we’re not going to wear them, it’s too hot,” Shigo said. “We’re saying it’s recommended that you wear them up into our bathrooms and especially if you’re going to go to our concession stand, it’s going to keep you safe and keep our workers safe so we can stay open.”

Almost no visitors near the pool area were wearing masks.

“I noticed that I was the only person wearing a mask on my way in here,” said Phoenixville resident Kevin Casey, who was wearing a mask as he walked two of his three young children to the pool. “I figured that I would wear it on the way in and on the way out, but I don’t see anyone else wearing it.”

Some said masks weren’t realistic to wear all day, especially outdoors.

“I have my mask with me today, but because it’s outside, I feel more comfortable,” said Krisell Ramos of Reading.