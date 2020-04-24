Orrstown Bank and Isaac's Restaurants partner to provide meals for displaced hospitality workers

Through this partnership, employees of Isaac’s will assemble grocery kits containing enough food to feed one meal per day to a family of four for a week.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Orrstown Bank and Isaac’s Restaurants today announced that the two companies are partnering to provide up to 5,000 meals for displaced hospitality workers throughout the region.

Through this partnership, employees of Isaac’s will assemble grocery kits containing enough food to feed one meal per day to a family of four for a week. These kits will be distributed at the Isaac’s East York, Lititz, Greenfield, Rossmoyne, and Wyomissing locations. Those interested in this program must register and print a ticket to present at pickup. This program will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We care deeply about the communities we serve and are committed to doing all that we can to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and CEO of Orrstown. “We want to thank Isaac’s for approaching us with this unique opportunity to partner with them to help their fellow hospitality workers and relieve some of the pressure facing area food banks.”

“We have to do something to help hospitality workers who lost their jobs very early on in this pandemic. There was a brief window during this emergency time where we could get meats and fresh produce to people,” said Mike Weaver, President and CEO of Isaac’s Restaurants. “Orrstown Bank is a great partner to help make this happen. They have worked tirelessly to bring the stimulus SBA money to our local small businesses and now are helping individuals directly.”

Orrstown Bank is providing the financial support necessary to fund this program by contributing $10,000 toward this effort as well as additional promotional support.

As an approved Small Business Administration lender, Orrstown Bank has already assisted nearly 1,500 businesses throughout the region in obtaining funding approvals through the Paycheck Protection Program to help them manage through this crisis and provide employment opportunities for our neighbors.

