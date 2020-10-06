Officials prepare for severe summer weather during the COVID-19 pandemic

As Pennsylvania officials prepare for severe summer weather, they have been forced to alter emergency plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Pennsylvania officials prepare for severe summer weather, they have been forced to alter emergency plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summer in Pennsylvania comes with three main severe weather concerns: storms, flash flooding and extreme heat.

Storms

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts. Their outlook predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

Over the season, NOAA predicts 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes. The prediction is higher than the average number of storms.

Indeed, hurricane season started on June 1 with a week of powerful storms that killed four Pennsylvanians.

In the event that many people need to shelter in a public building or gather to pick up food and supplies, state agencies are prepared to enact COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including providing masks and practicing social distancing.

Officials warned, however, that enforcing COVID-19 mitigation efforts can be more difficult in emergency situations.

“It's important to remember that any actions to protect from immediate threats to life safety must take priority, such as sheltering during severe weather,” said Ray Barishansky, Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection with the Department of Health. “However, all COVID protective action guidance should be followed as long as it doesn't slow response or cause greater harm.”

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Flash flooding

More storms are likely to result in more flash flooding, so officials urged homeowners to purchase flood insurance, regardless of whether their house is in a flood zone.

More than 20 percent of flood claims come from properties outside high risk flood zones, according to FEMA. Just one inch of water causes nearly $27,000 of damage to an average home.

“In 2018 there were many flooding survivors who told us that they’d never seen flooding in their communities, let alone in their individual neighborhoods,” said Jeff Thomas, PEMA executive deputy director.

Extreme heat

Summer is always hot, but COVID-19 concerns could be a problem for cooling centers, which offer a safe space to those without air conditioning.

Given the dangers of heat-related illness, especially in older people, cooling centers will stay open with COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place.

“We did check with [counties’ cooling centers] and they do have plans for social distancing should they need to open those,” Thomas said.

Officials suggest having an emergency kit ready in case of a severe weather event this summer. The kit should include a three-day supply of food and water, first aid supplies and needed medicines. During the pandemic, the kit could also include masks and hand sanitizer.