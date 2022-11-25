Police remind drivers about school zone and bus safety after 2 Northeastern students are hit by cars

One of the students passed away from injuries she sustained when she was struck by a car while getting on the bus.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "My heart jumped right into my chest and I immediately called 911."

That was Carrie Gift’s immediate reaction after finding out her stepson Alex was hit by a car on his way to school.

“I sort of remember," said Alex Gift, a sixth grader in the Northeastern School District. "It’s kind of hard because I lost some of my memory when I was struck.”

The Gift family says it happened the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, while Alex was riding his bike on York Street in Manchester Borough.

“A car mirror or whatever caught one of my bookbag straps and dragged me," explained Alex.

His dad also said the driver didn’t stop.

"He’s still out there. I need the community to come together and share video footage they might have so we can catch this driver," said Chris Gift.

Alex spent a night in the hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.

He was hit the same day another student in the Northeastern School District passed away from injuries she sustained back in October when a driver hit her while she was getting on the bus in Newberry Township.

“Parents place their students on school buses every day," said Steven Lutz, chief of police for the Newberry Township Police Department. "It’s a large yellow bus with lights, it’s one of the safest modes of transportation out there.”

But in this case, Chief Lutz said the driver didn’t see the lights, for an unknown reason.

This driver did stop after hitting the child and is cooperating with investigators.

“It’s a complex investigation," explained Chief Lutz. "We want to make sure we have all the information available to us so we can present it to the York County District Attorney’s Office, who will then make a decision if charges are filed.”

Chief Lutz says his department deals with too many bus violations throughout the school year.

“Most of the time it’s because the driver is distracted," he said.

The police chief said these two incidents are a tragic reminder to drivers about the importance of slowing down and paying attention.

"These students, with the time switch, are standing along the roadway or bus stops in the dark and [drivers] need to be a little more cautious," said Chief Lutz. "We need to make sure our students get to school safely.”

Chief Lutz encourages drivers to give themselves more time during the school year so they aren’t rushed.

He says you should leave 15 minutes early if you’re worried about getting stuck behind a school bus.

The National Safety Council also reminds drivers to never pass a bus from behind if it is stopped and its lights are flashing, and to stop far enough away from the bus to allow kids space to safely get on and off.

The NCS also says it’s important parents supervise children and teach them how to stay safe at the bus stop.

Families should arrive early at the bus stop and children should stand at least six feet away from the curb while waiting for the bus. When they get on and off the bus, students should cross in front of the vehicle and make eye contact with their driver before crossing

If a student drops something near the bus, they should not pick it up and should tell the bus driver instead.

As for the incident in which Gift was allegedly struck, York County Regional Police tell FOX43 they are actively investigating, but would not provide any further comment.