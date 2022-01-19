New study says 75 percent of Americans working from home struggle to maintain a work-life balance

Do any of these habits sound familiar? A new study by HighSpeedInternet.com calls out some of our worse work from home habits.

TEXAS, USA — A recent study done by HighSpeedInternet.com, an internet service provider engine, found that out of 1,000 surveyed Americans 75 percent struggle with maintaining a work-life balance while working from home.

This study comes after the increasing number of businesses and companies that are urging their employees to start working from home. A recent study done by Upwork, a freelancing program, estimates that by 2025, 36.2 million Americans will be remote, an increase of 16.8 million people from pre-pandemic rates.

HighSpeedIternet.com also said in their study, more than 77 percent of remote workers have felt unproductive while working from home. Unproductivity can be viewed in many different ways. As the study also broke down the bad habits of remote workers.

30 percent of remote workers have admitted to being high or drunk while at work, 50 percent have said they have worked from the toilet and a surprising 53 percent said they have faked a meeting to get an extra break, according to the study.

Tsk. Tsk. Tsk.

The study also broke down bad habits that remote workers have admitted to doing that distracts them from getting work done.

Almost one-third of remote workers find distractions in food, 23 percent also said entertainment like television also distracted them while 9 percent said taking care of pets and family members.

There are also those who said they get most distracted from video gaming, browsing social media while at work and streaming on their favorite platform. According to these statistics, 71 percent have even admitted to attending virtual meetings in their pajamas.

Now, we arent saying to blame your favorite pet or Netflix show for why you can't get work done, but it is something to be aware of. Do any of the habits sound... familiar?