New report sheds light on food insecurity in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Food Hub was busy Tuesday, but that’s nothing new. Pantries like the Food Hub are a critical resource in an area where food insecurity is a problem.

Nearly 50,000 people across Lancaster County experience it every day.

“The number one non-irrigated [agricultural] county in the country but we still have many people in rural areas of the county struggling to get enough food," said Joe Arthur, CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

And many in the city are struggling too.

It’s all according to a new report released Tuesday by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“We’re more than three years past the start of the pandemic," said Arthur. "The health crisis seems to be managed but the food crisis that came belong behind it is still with us.”

A year’s worth of research found nearly 50% of households that visit food pantries have “very low food security.”

Those with children, and adults living alone, are struggling the most.

“In central Pennsylvania as a whole, families are paying $500 a month more for the same goods and services they were getting two years ago," said Arthur.

And many who are eligible for federal programs like SNAP benefits aren’t actually using them.

“We need to work together to make sure people are encouraged to participate in these very important programs like SNAP, that we reduce the stigma and increase uptake," said Zach Zook, senior policy research manager for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Researchers believe pantries could play a big role in that, as they’ve proven to be more trusted by families in need.

It’s just one piece of a group effort to reduce barriers to nutritious food across the county.

"Businesses, government entities, all across the county everyone has a role to play in reducing food insecurity," said Zook.

