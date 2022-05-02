New pilot program seeks to create 'language justice' in Lancaster County

The goal of the Lancaster Language Justice Initiative is to create more accessibility to services for residents who speak a language other than English.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — When Amer Al Fayadh immigrated from Iraq, to Central Pennsylvania in 2010, he was met with a steep learning curve.

"[I was] trying to navigate employment, trying to understand what a resume is, trying to understand applying online or like even how to apply for a job, trying to find housing,” said Al Fayadh.

While Al Fayadh did speak English, learning these new systems was still a challenge.

And he knows there are plenty of others in Lancaster County trying to do the same thing, with a language barrier.

According to U.S. Census data, roughly one in six residents in the county speak a language other than English at home.

In the city of Lancaster, that number is even larger.

“You need an understanding from the person providing the service and also you need a supportive system which will allow you to navigate those services with ease,” said Al Fayadh.

That’s why he founded Communication Essentials, which provides translation and interpretation services across the state.

Now his business is partnering with the United Way of Lancaster County to launch a pilot program seeking to create language justice in the area.

“It is everyone’s right to communicate in the language they feel most articulate and most powerful,” said Aiza Ashraf, director of equity at United Way of Lancaster County.

The initiative will provide selected non-profits with cross-cultural communication, diversity and inclusion training, along with access to translation and interpretation services, at no cost.

The hope is that these added resources will make things like finding a job or opening a bank account easier for everyone.

“You will hear me say equity again and again, because we truly believe this is an equity issue,” said Ashraf.

Through the Lancaster Language Justice Initiative, those involved hope to resolve this issue by removing language barriers and creating a more inclusive Lancaster County.

“I think we have a great foundation here in Lancaster County, it’s a welcoming environment,” said Al Fayadh. “People are curious about their new neighbors and we want to build on that.”

Organizers also invite local college students and other community members who are fluent in non-English languages to be part of the program by volunteering their time and skills.