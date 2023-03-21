New inmate work program at Cumberland County Prison aims to reduce recidivism

Cumberland County is just the second county in Pennsylvania to incorporate the program at its prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Denny Ranck is one of six inmates at the Cumberland County Prison who recently earned his white chef’s jacket.

“It was pretty cool to see that the prison here was one of the first to take a step to give somebody some kind of career or something to lean on," said Ranck.

The IN2WORK program recently started at the prison through its food vendor, Aramark.

After eight weeks of training, inmates are given the chance to earn a ServSafe certification, which focuses on learning how to prevent cross-contamination and foodborne illnesses.

The prison’s warden explains the goal is to give inmates a career path after incarceration.

“I kind of put it into correlation with a house," said Travis Shenk, the prison's warden. "They’re building their foundation by getting their ServeSafe certificate so they can go out and build another level to their house by getting gainful employment.”

Shenk says the program will, in turn, help reduce recidivism rates.

“If we send them out and they have something to rely on like this certificate to get a job, then it’s going to be less chance for them to come back," he explained. "Because they have a job, they can pay their fines, they can support themselves and support a family.”

Cumberland is just the second county in Pennsylvania to implement the program at its prison.

Shenk hopes other counties will follow in their footsteps.

“I’m just as proud of them as I am my own kids who graduated college," he said. "I think it’s a great thing they’re doing with their life, showing they can do something like this and putting the time and effort into it.”

Ranck plans to take his new skills into the real world when he’s released in April.

“I’ve taken the class and have the skills and tools needed, so may as well continue on with my education and learn more," he said.