Mount Joy police say news report 'mischaracterized ' their enforcement policy of Gov. Wolf's order to close non-essential businesses

In a statement responding to a FOX43 report Thursday, Mount Joy Borough Police said their enforcement policy is consistent with other departments in the county.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Mount Joy Borough Police Department Friday issued a statement disputing a FOX43 report from Thursday that said it was refusing to enforce Governor Tom Wolf's order that all non-life-sustaining businesses must close their physical locations.

On Thursday, FOX43 reported that on March 20, the department posted a statement on Facebook stating they “will not be arresting business owners, issuing citations, or anything of that sort.”

The statement went on to say the department does not condone defiance of the governor’s orders, but believes other state departments, such as the Pennsylvania Department of Health, should enforce the orders “via denial of financial assistance, grant funding, and in some cases, prosecution.”

The statement concluded that Mount Joy Police would still respond to complaints regarding businesses in violation and "speak with owners about the situation."

On Friday, the department issued another statement, calling its initial Facebook post "poorly worded" and claiming its intent was "mischaracterized" in the news report.

The police department's statement issued Friday, reads, in full:

"On Friday, March 20, a poorly worded statement concerning the Mount Joy Borough Police Department's enforcement of the Governor's Order was posted. This led to a news report which mischaracterized the MJBPD's enforcement policy and led many to believe that the MJBPD is not enforcing law when, in fact, the Borough's approach is consistent with that of surrounding departments and guidance given from the Lancaster County DA. As such, we would like to alleviate concerns related to safety and properly articulate departments official protocol.

The MJBPD developed this protocol shortly after the Governor's Order was issued and in consultation with the County Chiefs Association and the District Attorney's Office. It has been operating under this protocol for the past week. It states that the MJBPD will enforce the Governor's Order by issuing warnings for the first complaint. Repeat offenders will be investigated and and may result in the notification of the appropriate state enforcement agency and/or written citations.