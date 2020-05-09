Money lost in 2019 vehicle crash, found and returned to owners

The owner of a local towing company found stacks of wet, moldy cash, in the crash debris inside the vehicle.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a local business owner in Ephrata found stacks of money in a crashed vehicle about to be scrapped and turned it in to authorities.

In April, the owner of the vehicle reported to police that the contents of his wife's purse had been missing since the October 2019 crash, including around $31,000 in cash.

On July 13, 2020, the owner of Steffy's Towing was going through the crash debris in the vehicle, preparing it to be scrapped, when he found a bank bag containing stacks of wet, moldy money.

Police say the business owner immediately called them to tell them about the money.

After the cash dried, police returned $32,150 to the vehicle owner.