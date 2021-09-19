Mobility "tryke" derby brings together riders for a day of fun

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The first-ever Amtryke Derby in Lancaster County provided an afternoon of fun for children with physically restricting conditions.
The event in East Lampeter township brought together 85 previous recipients from the past five years to ride their "trykes."
Amtrykes are specially designed three-wheeled vehicles for those with physical conditions that require them to keep their hands and feet active and increase strength.
"This gives the opportunity to be truly mobile. Many of them have siblings that are on their tricycles and bicycles and the parents too, said Amtryke Chairman Howard Livingston. “Now they can go out on bike trips and around the block and on the trails around here and so forth. So it's a whole new world for them."
All the Amtryke recipients at the event got their trykes from Lancaster Ambucs, a business club dedicated to inspiring mobility and independence.